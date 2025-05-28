TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra proposes Nara Lokesh for Working president

There is a rising call within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for Andhra Pradesh's Education and IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, to take on the role of working president. Senior party leader and MLA Dhulipalla Narendra recently expressed this sentiment, proposing that a key position be assigned to Lokesh during the ongoing Mahanadu event in Kadapa.

Speaking to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Dhulipala Narendra noted that party members had reached a consensus during a mini Mahanadu, advocating for Lokesh to be appointed as working president. He urged Naidu to act on this demand, highlighting widespread support among party ranks.

Supporting this initiative, senior leaders, including Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, reaffirmed the demand for Lokesh's elevation at the Mahanadu venue on Wednesday. The party is set to announce Naidu's unanimous re-election as national president today, accompanied by the expectation that Nara Lokesh will be selected as working president.

Party cadres have also underscored Lokesh's successes, both in public service and as a minister, further solidifying the argument for his new leadership role.