TDP MLA Maddali Giri called on CM Jagan Reddy in Tadepalli, says it is a courtesy meeting

TDP MLA Maddali Giri meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district. Minister Vellampally Srinivas has took Maddali Giri to CM and hold the talks. However, the reasons were not yet disclosed as why he had to meet Jagan. Going by the past experience as in case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi who met CM with Kodali Nani. It seems the Guntur MLA is following Vamsi in case of party defections.

This has been a shock to the TDP with Chandrababu holding agitation in Amaravati of Guntur district. The speculations rounding that few more TDP MLA's are ready to switch the party.

However, the MLA says he has to meet CM to release the funds for his constituency in Guntur district.