TDP MLC in neck-deep trouble as the SIT intensifies the YS Vivekananda's murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up for the probe into the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case who is stabbed to death before the 2019 assembly election in Andhra Pradesh has intensified its investigation. The SIT team is reportedly conducting the investigation at Green Hotel in Kadapa where the accused Parameswar Reddy was said to be met, BTech Ravi.

Earlier there were reports that Parameswar Reddy, who is the prime accused, was undergoing treatment in hospital at the time of the YS Viveka's assassination. However, the evidence is yet to be collected. Meanwhile, police are investigating Btech Ravi and Parameswar Reddy at the Green Hotel.

Apart from BTech Ravi, MLC C Narayana Reddy, elder brother of BJP leader and former minister in the previous TDP government C Adinarayana Reddy, and K Parameshwar Reddy were questioned in the case in last December.

While TDP MLC BTech Ravi who appeared before the SIT officials has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court in December demanding the YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case to be transferred to CBI for the transparent probe.

YS Vivekananda Reddy who is the uncle of chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and brother of YS Rajshekar Reddy murdered on March 15, 2019, which has raged a war of words between the then TDP government and YSRCP leaders. The then TDP government alleged that the Jagan family had tried to manipulate the evidence and constituted SIT for trial.

On the other hand, finger point at CM Jagan for not capturing the culprit behind Viveka's murder despite being Chief Minister for the last seven months. Hence SIT has speeded up the probe.