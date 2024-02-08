TDP MLCs demand govt. for enough time to students to prepare for APPSC exams

The Telugu Desam Party Graduate Constituency Legislative Council members, Dr. Kancharla Srikanth, Vepada Chiranjeevi, and Bhumi Reddy Ramgopal Reddy, have submitted a petition to the APPSC Chairman, demanding sufficient time for job aspirants to prepare for Group 2 competitive exams.

Over the past 5 years, there have been a lack of notifications and unemployed youth have had to take up employment in private companies for their livelihood. Additionally, underemployed teachers and secretarial employees are also facing difficulties in preparing for the exams due to heavy work pressure.

Previous notifications allowed at least 4 months for preparation, but the current notification provides only a short time. The MLCs have requested the commission to postpone the preliminary examination by 40 days to give adequate time for preparation.