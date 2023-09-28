TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu complains to Amit Shah against AP CID

TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu has filed a complaint against AP CID Chief Sanjay with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the complaint, he alleged that the CID chief is acting as an accomplice of YSRCP by violating service rules. The MP has submitted a letter with evidence and has requested action to be taken against Sanjay.

Naidu claims that the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case was made without proper trial. He accused the CID chief of violating impartiality by allegedly working with a political bias and further alleged that Chief Minister Jagan is using the CID to defame the opposition, in violation of service rules.

He criticised the CID officials for not maintaining confidentiality in the investigation and deliberately tarnishing Chandrababu Naidu's reputation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TDP MPs along with Nara Lokesh met President of India Draupadi Murmu to interfere into the matter and Chandrababu arrest and safeguard the democracy in the state. The TDP MPs submitted the memorandum to president levelling various allegations against the government of Andhra Pradesh.