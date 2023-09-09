TDP MPs complain to President Draupadi, Home minister on arrest of Chandrababu

Vijayawada: Members of Parliament Kesineni Srinivas and K Rammohan Naidu wrote letters to President Draupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah to bring the midnight arrest of Chandrababu Naidu by AP CID to their notice.

The MPs stated that the circumstances that led to the arrest of the opposition leader have raised serious doubts over the legality and fairness of the process followed by the CID. They said that the charges framed against him appeared to be politically motivated.

They appealed to the President and the Home Minister to make sure that justice is upheld and also make sure that a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation take place guaranteeing that the legal rights of the opposition leader are upheld.















