TDP neglected farmers’ welfare, criticises Kakani

Venkatachalam(Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that the previous government had totally neglected the welfare of farming community and even failed in providing ownership rights to the farmers, who have been cultivating the lands for several decades in the district.

Addressing a public gathering at Molakalapudi village of Venkatachalam mandal after distributing ownership rights on DKT Pattas to 329 farmers cultivating the lands under Kamineni Cheruvu on Saturday, the Minister said that farmers, who have been cultivating the lands under Community Joint Farming Society (CJFS) for several decades, demanded the government to convert them as DKT Pattas. He pointed out that instead of considering their proposal, the previous TDP government, which was not interested to give ownership rights to farmers, showed legal problems and didn’t give the rights.

The Minister said that it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to know of the issue and immediately issued orders for converting CJFS land as DKT Pattas in the interest of small and marginal farmers from downtrodden communities. He disclosed that following this initiative, about 329 farmers in Yeguvamitta, Punjulurupadu, Guduvadathopu, Gudluvarivari Palem, Molakalapudi got ownership rights over 326 acres worth Rs 65 crore in Venkatachalam mandal.

Minister Kakani has recalled that after coming to power in 2019, YSR Congress Party has initiated another remarkable move in finding solution for long pending dotted lands’ issue for several decades, which resulted in scores of farmers getting benefited in the State.

He said that till date developmental works worth Rs 8 crore were taken up in Molakalapudi village as remaining would be completed in a phased manner.

Farmers thanked the Minister of his initiative in providing ownership rights of their lands. Local public representatives, officials and others were present.