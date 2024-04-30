TDP nominee designs ‘Super 5’ schemes for Kanigiri development

Kanigiri: The TDP Kanigiri Assembly constituency candidate Dr Ugra Narasimha Reddy announced that he has designed Super 5 schemes for the development of the Kanigiri constituency.

After welcoming various families into TDP, Ugra said that along with the Super Six programmes announced by the Telugu Desam Party, he was planning to implement Super 5 schemes in Kanigiri.

He requested the support of the people in the ensuing elections and promised to make Kanigiri one of the top constituencies in the State.