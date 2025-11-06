TDP observer meets Minister Lokesh

Kurnool: Minister N Lokesh said that the alliance has provided good governance with development and welfare during the one and half year rule, TDP Pattikonda observer Y Rameshwar Reddy said. He met Minister Lokesh in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Rameshwar Reddy informed that Lokesh said that necessary steps are being taken in Rayalaseema region, that large-scale investments are going to be made in Kurnool-Orvakal Industrial Hub, and that there will be more employment opportunities for the youth in that area. He said TDP will give priority to development programmes in all constituencies, including the construction of Kurnool.