TDP obstructing development in State, flays Botsa Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Minister for urban development and municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana blamed that the TDP was obstructing every effort made by the government to develop the state in all aspects.

The minister said that the YSRCP government has proposed to set up administrative capital in Vizag but the TDP leaders filed several cases in court and obstructed our efforts and added that they do not have the courage to put this into public for debate.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Satyanarayana said that the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy proposed Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project which would have been a lifeline but later the TDP government has ignored the scheme and Atchan Naidu did not bring funds of the scheme, he questioned. He asked the TDP for its strategy to develop North Andhra.

Commenting on the privatisation VSP, he said, "We believe that Vizag steel plant not only belongs to the city but also to the entire State. We raised our displeasure over the privatisation of the unit and opposed the Union's proposal in parliament also."

Speaking on sale of AP government's stake in Gangavaram port, Botcha said that the state government has only 10 per cent share in the Gangavaram port and it is not much viable for government to continue in the project and so it stepped out of the port.

He said that yes, we are getting loans, but they are spent on creating assets like development of schools, hospitals, panchayat buildings.