TDP Office Attack Case: Verdict Reserved on Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Bail Petition

The CID court has reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi in the TDP office attack case. The court reached this decision after hearing arguments from both sides. The CID opposed bail, arguing that Vamsi’s release could influence witnesses.

Meanwhile, the court has extended Vamsi’s remand in the Satyavardhan kidnapping case. After the expiration of the remand period, police produced five accused, including Vamsi, before the Vijayawada SC Court. The court ordered that Vamsi (A1), Ganta Veerraju (A4), Elineni Venkata Sivaramakrishna (A7), Nimmala Lakshmipathi (A8), and Velpuru Vamsi (A10) remain in judicial custody until April 8, 2025.