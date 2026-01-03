Chandrababu pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid heartfelt tributes to the pioneering figure who defied societal norms to champion women's education in India.

Naidu highlighted Phule's extraordinary courage, which not only paved the way for women's education in her time but has also empowered contemporary women to seize opportunities more effectively than their male counterparts.

He urged modern women to honour the legacy of Savitribai Phule, whose contributions continue to inspire and uplift generations.