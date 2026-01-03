  1. Home
Municipal Elections Preparations Underway in Telangana, notification soon

  • Created On:  3 Jan 2026 11:02 AM IST
Municipal Elections Preparations Underway in Telangana, notification soon
Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana, with notifications expected to be released between the 11th and 20th of this month. The state government, in collaboration with the State Election Commission, is ready to conduct elections for the governing bodies of 117 municipalities whose terms have expired.

The Election Commission already released the draft voter list on January 1st and will unveil the final list on January 10th. Consequently, many anticipate that the election notification will be issued on the 11th. However, should delays arise due to the Sankranthi festival and associated holidays, the announcement could be postponed until the 20th.

In anticipation of these events, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department is diligently working to ensure a smooth electoral process.

