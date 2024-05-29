TDP pins hopes on support of project oustees, tribals

Srikakulam: Main political parties are assessing winning chances based on category-wise support of voters in Pathapatnam Assembly seat. This constituency comprises Kotturu, Meliaputti, Hiramandal, Pathapatnam and L.N.Peta mandals. Total voters in this segment are 2,25,313. Here sitting MLA Reddy Shanthi contested as YSRCP candidate and Mamidi Govinda Rao as TDP-led alliance nominee. In this segment, Vamsadhara reservoir project displaced voters are about 25,000 spread in Kotturu, Hiramandal and L N Peta mandals. There is about 30,000 tribal population in Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Hiramandal and Kotturu mandals. As then Opposition leader, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before 2019 elections attacked TDP government for its alleged failure to provide rehabilitation and resettlement package to Vamsadhara oustees and assured to pay enhanced package as per 2013 Land Acquisition Act. Believing his assurances, project-affected people supported the YSRCP nominee Reddy Shanthi. But after coming to power, YSRCP government failed to provide enhanced package as per 2013 Act as promised. The displaced people registered their protest before the local MLA, officials and at one stage they even staged agitation in this regard.

Against this backdrop, TDP alliance candidate and leaders opine that the Vamsadhara project- affected people had voted in their favour as they were cheated by the YSRCP government.

Tribals in most of the habitations are unhappy as the YSRCP government has not taken steps to establish Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) in this region where tribal voters and population is more. After re-organisation of the districts, existing ITDA at Sitampeta was went to Parvathipuram Manyam) district. Since then, various tribal associations are demanding establishment of new ITDA at Meliaputti in Pathapatnam. But the YSRCP government has turned deaf ear to these demands. The tribal people have been questioning the YSRCP MLA on several occasions about the ITDA.

The TDP is expecting these discontented tribals too voted in its favour as the YSRCP government has not heeded their demand.