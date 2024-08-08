TDP Polit Bureau Meeting: Chandrababu Naidu Outlines Key Initiatives for Party Strengthening

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a Polit Bureau meeting with party leaders
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a Polit Bureau meeting with party leaders. The discussion lasted for two and a half hours, focusing on several critical issues concerning party strategies and governance.
During the meeting, Naidu instructed ministers, MLAs, and TDP leaders on a range of vital matters, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the party's presence, particularly in Telangana. MinisterAtchennaidu shared insights with the media following the meeting, highlighting the need to address the decreasing population ratio in South India, which could lead to the reduction of central funding.
Key decisions made during the meeting included the launch of a new party membership registration initiative, with membership fees set at Rs 100. Notably, families of members who suffer accidental death will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs.
Chandrababu Naidu placed a strong emphasis on poverty alleviation, declaring that policies targeting this issue would be formulated soon. He also proposed partnerships with individuals holding esteemed positions abroad to enhance the effectiveness of poverty alleviation programs.
Additionally, the Chief Minister discussed the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC), suggesting that districts be viewed as the primary unit for such classifications. In a bid to reconnect with grassroots initiatives, Naidu decided to relaunch the Janmabhoomi program, branding it as Janmabhoomi 2.