TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is standing in solidarity with the business community in Macharla constituency, as NDA alliance candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy emphasized the party's commitment to supporting local businesses. Brahma Reddy, alongside party leaders and activists, participated in special prayers at the Rama temple in Macharla town before launching a door-to-door election campaign in the 17th ward.

During the campaign, the women of Brahma Reddy's Annaki Ward warmly welcomed the NDA government representatives and listened to their plans for implementing various welfare schemes once in power. Brahma Reddy highlighted the incentives and support that the TDP has provided to small industries in the state, encouraging the business community to support the party in the upcoming elections.

He also brought attention to the decline in investor interest in the state and emphasized the importance of bringing back industries and investments to Macharla. The meeting was attended by Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP party leaders, activists, and supporters from the ward.

Overall, the TDP's campaign in Macharla is focused on revitalizing the business sector and creating opportunities for economic growth in the region. The party's promise to support local businesses has resonated with the community, as they look towards a future of prosperity and development under a Telugu Desam Party-led government.