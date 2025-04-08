TDP seeks field-level probe into TDR bonds scam in Tirupati

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged TDR (Transferable Development Rights) bonds scam that took place during the previous YSRCP regime in Tirupati Municipal Corporation. Speaking at a special drive held at the corporation office on Monday, he urged authorities to ensure swift justice for those affected by what he termed as large-scale irregularities carried out in the name of urban development.

The event, a TDR Mela aimed at addressing grievances of victims, was jointly reviewed by Tirupati Parliament TDP President and Chairman of Yadava Corporation, G Narasimha Yadav and Deputy Mayor RC Muni Krishna. Ravi Naidu assured victims gathered in large numbers that the new coalition government stands firmly with them.

He appealed to Municipal Commissioner N Mourya to conduct a field-level inquiry into the irregularities committed by YSRCP leaders, which allegedly benefited benamis while genuine beneficiaries were sidelined. He accused former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and former Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy of orchestrating the scam to benefit their close aides. Ravi Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leadership manipulated land classifications and violated the TUDA master plan to enable this corruption, calling it the biggest TDR scam in the state.

Victims were not even issued proper notices, and demolitions of buildings took place without measurements or official documentation, leaving many residents in distress. Ravi Naidu pointed out that properties were arbitrarily classified as commercial or non-commercial to suit vested interests. Concerns were expressed that remnants of the previous administration’s influence were still visible in Tirupati’s municipal functioning, which could erode public trust in the current government. He urged the immediate transfer of officials who had supported the former regime.

He specifically named Additional Commissioner C Charan Tej Reddy, alleging that he continued to operate under YSRCP’s influence, and said the public was demanding his removal. The TDP leaders also appealed for reforms in the functioning of TMC officials, calling for more transparent governance.

In response, Commissioner Mourya assured that action had already been initiated based on previous complaints and that current concerns would also be addressed. She confirmed that transfers were being considered where necessary.

TDP leaders Puligoru Muralikrishna Reddy, P Sridhar Varma, Mahesh Yadav, and Telugu Yuvatha leaders Thota Vasudeva, Kotte Hemanth Royal, Gopi, Ranjith, and Madhu were among those who were present.