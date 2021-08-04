TDP seeks NHRC probe into rights violations in Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the unchecked human rights violations being perpetrated by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government against the political opponents and the general public.

Ramaiah also stressed the immediate need for the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court to order the supervision of the ongoing investigation into the YS Viveka murder case by a sitting judge of the High Court.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that he had written a letter to the chairman of NHRC seeking action against the serious violations of the people's rights. The forests came under threat while the people's right to life is being endangered. The YSRCP government is making false arrests and filing false cases against the opposition leaders. The NHRC should send a high level team to launch a comprehensive probe into the human rights and civil rights violations in AP.

Ramaiah told the NHRC chairman that the Jagan Reddy regime began a next suppressive tactic to place all dissenting leaders under house arrest without allowing them to exercise their right to express protest against the Government's policies. The democratic right to express dissent is being curtailed at every step. Tens and hundreds of opposition leaders are kept under house arrest at their respective residences simultaneously. This is totally a violation of Article 19.

The TDP leader said that under the lawless rule in AP, the ruling party masterminded a mob attack on former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and, later filed reverse cases against the victim under SC, ST Atrocities Act and under section 307. As per a conspiracy, Uma was sent to jail. Ramaiah further added that former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy hailed from a big political family but he became the victim of a gruesome murder in his own residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, Sakshi media and others immediately said that Viveka died due to cardiac arrest even though there were injuries and blood at the spot.

At that time, Jagan Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry in his capacity as the Opposition leader. But after becoming CM, Jagan changed his tune and started saying that the CBI inquiry was unnecessary.