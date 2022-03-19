TDP seeks white paper on liquor revenue in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's opposition party, the TDP has alleged that under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, illicit and cheap liquor is flowing everywhere in the state and demanded a white paper on revenue from liquor.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said that while irrigation water flowed under TDP rule, illicit and cheap liquor is flowing under YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

The former minister termed it 'moral bankruptcy' on the part of the ruling YSRCP leaders to blame the Chandrababu regime for everything even after three years rule.

Jagan Reddy is taking lives of innocent people by supplying his own 'J-brands' which are severely harmful and life-threatening, he said referring to deaths of 19 persons due to alleged illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem town during last few days.

The TDP leader claimed that the ruling YSRCP leaders were earning from cheap liquor, ganja and drugs 10 times more than the liquor revenue coming to the State Government.

He alleged that the Chief Minister betrayed the people by breaking his promise on phased prohibition. The government was just bent on getting as much revenue as possible from liquor sales.

Ramakrishnudu recalled how Jagan Reddy spoke about the destruction of lives because of the liquor menace. Why was the Chief Minister not taking any steps to prevent the illicit liquor deaths now, he asked.

The TDP leader demanded a white paper on liquor sales, revenue and debts raised during the past three years.

The TDP leader said the government should come out with details of the loans taken through the excise department and the beverages corporation. "How much interest was being paid? Which properties were mortgaged for those loans? For what those multi-crore loans were spent? The Government should reveal if it applied for more loans," he said.

Ramakrishnudu demanded the government to disclose the names of distilleries from which harmful cheap liquor brands were being bought. Why were these brands being bought without releasing tenders, he asked while seeking details on the quality of these brands.

The TDP leader said the YSRCP brought Pegasus to the fore only to divert the public attention from rising public resentment. The Jagan regime was afraid of the backlash on liquor deaths, commissions and loans. Some uneducated YSRCP leaders had no idea about the spelling of Pegasus but they were throwing mud on the TDP regime, he said.

The ruling party leaders did not know the fact that the spyware would be sold only to the governments but not to private individuals. Moreover, the permission of the Central Government was required for this. The Jagan Government's reply under RTI clearly indicated that the Andhra Pradesh Government had not procured such a software.

The YSRCP had on Friday demanded a probe into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement that the previous TDP government in Andhra Pradesh had purchased spyware from Pegasus.