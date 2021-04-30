TDP senior leader Kagita Venkata Rao passes away

Amaravati: TDP senior leader and former MLA Kagita Venkata Rao, 70, died of illness in a private hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Known as a Ajata Satru (who has no enemies) throughout his political career, Venkata Rao hailing from BC community got elected as MLA four times, including thrice from Malleswaram Assembly constituency of Krishna district during 1985, 1994 and 1999 and from Pedana constituency in 2014. He got elected as ZPTC from Bantumilli in 2006 and served as party floor leaders in Krishna Zilla Parishad.

Venkata Rao served as chairman of TTD Trust Board, chief whip of united Andhra Pradesh and chairman of public undertaking committee.

He is survived by wife Manikyamma, son Krishna Prasad who contested unsuccessfully from Pedana constituency during 2019 and daughter Dr Sailaja.

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock over the death of former MLA and TTD ex Chairman Kagita Venkatrao after a brief illness.

Party president N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and recalled how Venkata Rao always made himself available for resolving the problems of the people in his constituency. As the former MLA of Pedana constituency, late Venkata Rao has made memorable contributions for its overall development, he said in a statement.