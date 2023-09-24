TDP stages novel protest against Naidu’s arrest

Chittoor: TDP leaders on Saturday staged a novel protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chanting Lord Venkateswara Swamy namas of Tirumala in an attire of Balaji devotees.



Speaking on the occasion, party district convener Nani exuded confidence that TDP supremo would come clean and get bail soon from the Supreme Court.

“Even God Balaji would not tolerate the attitude of Jagan in respect of stifling the voice of Opposition,” he stated. Former MLC B N Rajasimhulu, party state secretary V Surendra Kumar and others spoke. Similarly, in GD Nellore mandal, the party organised such a novel protest in which party convener Dr Thomas and Manohar Naidu took part.