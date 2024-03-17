Live
- ECI releases fresh data on funding to political parties through electoral bonds
- Midcap and small cap funds accounted for 87 pc of flows in FY24
- Macron promises to come to Ukraine with "specific solutions" for war
- Ukrainian special forces behind drone attack on Russia's Slavyansk refinery
- Diksha shoots even par in second round to make cut on Epson Tour in US
- BRS MLA joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Leadership crisis makes AAP to back out of LS polls in UP
- Israel strikes weapons depot in Syrian capital
- JMI invites applications for Civil Services aspirants
- Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his anniversary
Just In
TDP state executive secretary Shanta Kumari meets Abdul Aziz
Shanta Kumari, the State Executive Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), paid a visit to the residence of Abdul Aziz, the TDP President of the Nellore Parliament, in Harinadhapuram, Nellore city.
Shanta Kumari, the State Executive Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), paid a visit to the residence of Abdul Aziz, the TDP President of the Nellore Parliament, in Harinadhapuram, Nellore city.
During the visit, Abdul Aziz's wife, Sharmila, welcomed Shanta Kumari with a shawl. Shanta Kumari, in return, honored the couple with a shawl bouquet. The two discussed a variety of issues during their meeting.
The courtesy call signifies the party's commitment to maintaining strong relationships within its leadership and members. It also highlights the importance of open communication and collaboration within the TDP.
Overall, the meeting between Shanta Kumari and Abdul Aziz was a positive and productive exchange of ideas and perspectives, further strengthening the bond between the party members.