TDP state executive secretary Shanta Kumari meets Abdul Aziz

Shanta Kumari, the State Executive Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), paid a visit to the residence of Abdul Aziz, the TDP President of the Nellore Parliament, in Harinadhapuram, Nellore city.

Shanta Kumari, the State Executive Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), paid a visit to the residence of Abdul Aziz, the TDP President of the Nellore Parliament, in Harinadhapuram, Nellore city.

During the visit, Abdul Aziz's wife, Sharmila, welcomed Shanta Kumari with a shawl. Shanta Kumari, in return, honored the couple with a shawl bouquet. The two discussed a variety of issues during their meeting.

The courtesy call signifies the party's commitment to maintaining strong relationships within its leadership and members. It also highlights the importance of open communication and collaboration within the TDP.

Overall, the meeting between Shanta Kumari and Abdul Aziz was a positive and productive exchange of ideas and perspectives, further strengthening the bond between the party members.

