  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Yadav’s birthday celebrated

TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Yadav’s birthday celebrated
x
Highlights

Penukonda: The birthday of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Yadav was cele-brated with great enthusiasm at...

Penukonda: The birthday of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Yadav was cele-brated with great enthusiasm at the Penukonda constituency camp office. On this occasion, State Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles Savitha cut a cake and extended heartfelt birthday wishes. Speaking on the occasion, she praised Palla Srinivasa Yadav’s unwavering com-mitment to public service, stating that he stands as an inspiration to many in political life.

She recalled his relentless fight against the previous anarchic government in addressing public issues and hailed his contribu-tions as the party president as exem-plary. She wished him a long, healthy, and prosperous life filled with happi-ness and success. Several TDP leaders and party workers were present dur-ing the celebration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick