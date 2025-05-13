TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Yadav’s birthday celebrated

Penukonda: The birthday of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Yadav was cele-brated with great enthusiasm at the Penukonda constituency camp office. On this occasion, State Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles Savitha cut a cake and extended heartfelt birthday wishes. Speaking on the occasion, she praised Palla Srinivasa Yadav’s unwavering com-mitment to public service, stating that he stands as an inspiration to many in political life.

She recalled his relentless fight against the previous anarchic government in addressing public issues and hailed his contribu-tions as the party president as exem-plary. She wished him a long, healthy, and prosperous life filled with happi-ness and success. Several TDP leaders and party workers were present dur-ing the celebration.