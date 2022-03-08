TDP targets Governor Biswa Bhusan Harinchandan over 'failures'

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harinchandan became the fulcrum of the TDP attack on the ruling party during the first day of the Budget session on Monday.

The TDP members who staged a walkout to protest against the 'Governor's failure to prevent the rampant Constitutional violations of the ruling party' further targetted him in their media conference.

Deputy Leader TD Legislature Party, K Atchannaidu, said their party had full respect for the institution of the Governor but they had to protest because the august office had failed to prevent the regular attacks on the constitutional institutions.

Assembly had proposed to develop Amaravati as the Capital but the present rulers tried to bulldoze the proposal but the Governor remained unmoved. Institutions like the State Election Commission had been attacked and Central funds were being misused, he alleged.

Atchannaidu said Governor Harichandan could have restrained the Jagan Mohan Reddy government from undermining the CRDA law. The AP High Court had to step in to clarify that the state government had no authority to change the Capital. The 3 Capitals bill was unconstitutional and undemocratic in every sense, he added.

Referring to the 'humiliation meted out to Chandrababu Naidu', he said if age was the criterin, then 72-year old Naidu too should not have been humiliated. "They seek proof of what they did in the last session. The audio was cut and we all heard it. Even the family members of Naidu had not been spared. We only protested against the failures of the Governor, did not disrespect him or his position. They always attacked not only us but also our family members too".

Senior TDP legislator Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said the Governor's address was boycotted as it was full of lies and falsehoods. The Governor had failed to prevent the Government from pushing the state into financial bankruptcy. All sections of society, including farmers, employees, jobless youth and political rivals were being persecuted endlessly.

Butchaiah recalled how the Jagan government had also suppressed the voice of the media. In the past, the BJP and Left parties used to be given a chance to speak even though they had one or two legislators. The ruling party should try to listen to the opposition's voice on the people's problems. However, the ruling YSRCP members were not ready to allow free debates in the House.

Earlier, the TDP MLAs and MLCs led by Atchannaidu and Nara Lokesh visited Venkatapalem and garlanded the statue of NTR there. They came in a rally to the Assembly premises.