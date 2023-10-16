TDP, Telugu Yuvatha observe ‘Shackles of Justice’ protest

Tirupati/Nellore: The activists of TDP and Telugu Yuvatha took part in a novel protest called ‘Shackles of Justice’ by tying ribbons, ropes or chains to their hands-on Sunday from 7 to 7.05 pm. The party high command has given a call for this protest across the state to show their concern against the unfair treatment of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Party Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G Narasimha Yadav, Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma, Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu, Corporator RC Munikrishna and several others took part in the protests at different places in the city.

On the occasion, Sugunamma said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government was like the British government which has been ignoring people’s problems and care very much for their selfish gains. The development of the state was completely sidelined and foisting fake cases on those fighting for people and state’s welfare. Party leaders Ramana, D Bhaskar Yadav, S Sudharkar Reddy, P Muralikrishna Reddy, N Sudhakar Reddy, Chinababu and others also took part.

At the party’s parliamentary office, Narasimha Yadav demanded better healthcare facilities for TDP chief Naidu who has been suffering from health issues at the jail. By taking the suggestions of Naidu’s personal doctors, all the facilities are to be provided to him at this hour of need. V Vijay Kumar, C Manoharachari, Rajayiah, Rama Yadav, Penchalaiah, Tulasidas and others participated.

Telugu Yuvatha activists under the leadership of Ravi Naidu took part in the protest at Anna Rao circle by kneeling on the road with handcuffs. He said Ambedkar’s constitution is not being followed in the State and the state government has foisted a fake case on Naidu and sent him to judicial remand. Mahesh Yadav, Krishna Yadav, RP Srinivasulu, SVM Sridhar, Subbu Yadav, Karanam Sandeep and others were present.

In Kavali town in Nellore district, in response to the call given by party high command, TDP activists in big numbers launched protest Nyayaniki Sankellu at party office.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavali constituency party in-charge Malepati Subba Naidu alleged that unable to digest the growing popularity of Naidu, YSR Congress party hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him in Rajahmundry central prison.