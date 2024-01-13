TDP to conduct Mega Blood Donation Camp at Kalyandurgam on January 18

Live
Madineni Umamaheswaranayudu, the TDP in-charge of Kalyanadurgam constituency, praised the NTR Trust as a boon for the poor. He announced that a Mega Blood Donation Camp would be held on the 18th of the month at NTR Bhawan in Kalyanadurgam Constituency, Anantapuram District. Umamaheswaranayudu highlighted the various service programs conducted by the NTR Trust for poor students and families in terms of education and health.
He mentioned that last year, on the occasion of NTR's centenary, a mega blood donation camp was organized where 650 units of blood were collected and sent to the trust. This year, the aim is to collect a thousand units of blood, and everyone is encouraged to come forward and voluntarily donate blood. TDP leaders, workers, and others are expected to actively participate in this program.