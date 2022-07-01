TDP to extend all support to farmers

Visakhapatnam: TDP will extend its support to the farmers and workers and continue its fight against the policies of the YSRCP government, said former MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao. Speaking to the party leaders at the local party office here on Tuesday, he demanded the government to bring out the reports sent on the sugar factories in the district and make it public.

He alleged that the AP government was trying to take over the properties of the Anakapalli sugar factory. He made it clear the TDP would not allow to sell the factory and fight on behalf of the workers.

The former MLC recalled that the YSRCP had promised that if they come to power, the sugar factories in the district will be modernised and the farmers and workers will be given a better future. But, now the scenario is totally different. Naga Jagadeeswara Rao criticised the government that it's an anti-workers government and it is now trying hard to sell the properties of the sugar factory.

Instead of discussing public issues and strengthening the party at their plenary meetings, the TDP former MLC pointed out, the ruling party leaders were campaigning hard against the TDP.

Further, they were passing rude comments about former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, he added.