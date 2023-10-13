TDP to launch ‘Jagan expose campaign’ in twin districts

Puttaparthi-Anantapur: Former Minister and TDP senior leader Paritala Sunitha and Sathya Sai district party president BK Parthasarathi along with other leaders decided to launch ‘Jagan exposing campaign’ focussing on the commissions and omissions of the YSRCP government.

Post TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s imprisonment, party agitation so far was directed at protesting filing of false cases against Naidu. The entire party machinery became busy with protests and rallies condemning the illegal arrest of their chief.

Now with hardly six months left for State and general elections, the party leaders decided to step up party campaign against the misrule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and expose the government’s failures and betrayal of people by the YSRCP government.

Sathya Sai district party president BK Parthasarathi told The Hans India that the party leaders and activists at every level were advised to knock every door and create awareness on the failures of the Jagan government as well as the vindictive actions of the government in imprisoning their leader by foisting false cases against him.

Speaking with this reporter, former Minister Paritala Sunitha said that hereafter their agitation will not be confined to mere protests, but also will expose the true colours of the Chief Minister, who is taking people for a ride.

The Jagan expose agitation will be converted into a mass movement involving the entire party machinery and sound the poll bugle.

The party leaders are worried at the lack of time and proper direction from the party higher-ups. There is no single leader in the party, who is in a position to boost their morale and give them a sense of direction, the party workers felt.