TDP to meet counting agents, to provide Training on precautions for counting day

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has has scheduled to hold the meeting with counting agents to provide training to its Chief Election Agents on the precautions to be taken on the day of counting.

The training will take place on Friday at the party office, where agents will be instructed on how to act in the vote counting hall. This decision comes in light of possibile clashes on June 4th, the day of counting.

TDP senior leaders and agents will be given advice and suggestions on how to act in the counting hall.

With tensions running high ahead of the election results, TDP is taking proactive measures to ensure a peaceful and smooth counting process for all parties involved.