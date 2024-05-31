  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP to meet counting agents, to provide Training on precautions for counting day

TDP to meet counting agents, to provide Training on precautions for counting day
x
Highlights

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has has scheduled to hold the meeting with counting agents to provide training to its Chief Election Agents on the...

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has has scheduled to hold the meeting with counting agents to provide training to its Chief Election Agents on the precautions to be taken on the day of counting.

The training will take place on Friday at the party office, where agents will be instructed on how to act in the vote counting hall. This decision comes in light of possibile clashes on June 4th, the day of counting.

TDP senior leaders and agents will be given advice and suggestions on how to act in the counting hall.

With tensions running high ahead of the election results, TDP is taking proactive measures to ensure a peaceful and smooth counting process for all parties involved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X