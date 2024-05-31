Live
- NEWME launches 1st largest retail store in Hyd
- Creamline Dairy targets 15% pie of Hyd’s cow milk market
- Improve operation system, stop service outages: Science ministry tells Kakao
- RBI: FY25 growth forecast at 7%
- DIIs bullish on stock market, invested over Rs 2 lakh crore to date in 2024
- Adani Group back on expansion spree after robust growth, eyes $90 billion capex: Jefferies
- Sensex jumps over 400 points, L&T, M&M top gainers
- Banks have recovered Rs 10 lakh crore bad loans during 2014-23: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Child rights violated during poll campaigns
- Modi again praises Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
TDP to meet counting agents, to provide Training on precautions for counting day
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has has scheduled to hold the meeting with counting agents to provide training to its Chief Election Agents on the precautions to be taken on the day of counting.
The training will take place on Friday at the party office, where agents will be instructed on how to act in the vote counting hall. This decision comes in light of possibile clashes on June 4th, the day of counting.
TDP senior leaders and agents will be given advice and suggestions on how to act in the counting hall.
With tensions running high ahead of the election results, TDP is taking proactive measures to ensure a peaceful and smooth counting process for all parties involved.
