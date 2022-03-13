TDP to stage Matsyakara Horu in Nellore on March 19

Nellore: TDP leaders are planning to organise Matsyakara Horu at Polamreddy Gardens in Nellore city on March 19 demanding abolition of GO 217. Interacting with the media here on Saturday, they demanded the state government to immediately rollback the GO which facilitates the auctioning of fish tanks in the state that severely affects livelihood of fishermen.

Former Minister Kollu Ravindra, TDP senior leaders B Ravichandra and SK Abdul Aziz released a poster on the event. They announced fishermen committees in the parliament segments for taking the movement ahead. K Ravindra said that the GO 217 created troubles for livelihood of fishermen and giving scope for exploitation of middlemen.

TDP leader B Ravichandra said they are going to organise a rally in the district headquarters on March 19 for expressing their disagreement on release of the order.