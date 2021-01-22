'TDP trying to divert people's attention'

Visakhapatnam: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy met Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Thursday.

They met a team of industrialists and discussed various issues in the district, including steps considered to accelerate industrial growth.

Later, speaking to the media, Tourism Minister Srinivasa Rao said MP V Vijaysai Reddy had a narrow escape as his car mirrors were damaged when he recently paid a visit to Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram.

Had the MP visited Ramatheertham without a bullet proof vehicle, his life would have been in grave danger, the minister reiterated. The minister appealed to the police to conduct a detailed investigation and identify the culprits. He opined it was not appropriate to throw stones and sticks at the MP. "As far as TDP leader Kala Venkata Rao is concerned, the police will take action as per the law," the minister said.

Srinivasa Rao alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called for protests to divert the attention of public as the government has launched the door-to-door ration distribution programme. "Every time the government initiates a scheme, the TDP is bent upon diverting people's attention by creating some issue or the other," the minister added.