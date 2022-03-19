TDP Twitter account hacked: Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday announced that the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been hacked.

He said that the hackers have shared various posts on the Twitter handle and added that the party is trying to recovery the account.

Kindly note that our official party account @jaitdp has been hacked by nefarious elements. We are working with @TwitterIndia to restore the account. — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 19, 2022





The official Twitter account of TDP showcases the pictures of a starbase shared by SpaceX twitter handle.