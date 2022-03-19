  • Menu
TDP Twitter account hacked: Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday announced that the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been hacked.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday announced that the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been hacked.

He said that the hackers have shared various posts on the Twitter handle and added that the party is trying to recovery the account.


The official Twitter account of TDP showcases the pictures of a starbase shared by SpaceX twitter handle.

