TDP urges NCW to probe into atrocities on women in Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri: Telugu Mahila AP president Vangalapudi Anita on Friday appealed to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to order a full-fledged inquiry into the rising incidents of atrocities against women in the past two years of the YSRCP government in the State.

Anita wrote a letter to the NCW chairperson, urging for sending a team to probe into the unchecked attacks, molestations and murders of women in AP. Unfortunately, the activities of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime are in the nature of encouraging the miscreants and anti-social elements involved in these atrocities on women, alleged.

The TDP leader underscored the need for the NCW to take a serious view of the deteriorating law and order situation which is proving to be an increasing threat to the safety of women as a whole. The NCW should take immediate action in order to put some confidence into the AP women. The Disha Act, the Disha Police Stations and the Disha Mobile Vehicles are not coming to the rescue of the women, she wrote.

Anita deplored that the Chief Minister, his advisors and his ministers are just trying to keep the women under a delusion about immediate help from the Disha Police Stations. The atrocity committed on a woman at Sitanagaram Pushkar Ghat on the Krishna river bank on June 19 was a clear example of the failure of the Disha law.More alarming incident took place at Tolukodu village in Mylavaram mandal in the Krishna district. Dalit woman Mariyamma went to coconut plantation at 3 pm on June 22 and she was found dead under suspicious circumstances by 6 pm.

Anita deplored that though the atrocities on woman are on the rise, the Jagan Reddy regime is not doing anything to take deterrent action against the culprits. Disha law was still non-existent. The government is not even using the existing laws to prevent the atrocities on women, she alleged.