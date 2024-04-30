Compare Babu’s bogus report and Jagan’s progress report before voting: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tangutur: The chief minister and president of YSR Congress Party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy advised the public to compare the benefits they received, and the good work Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy have done, before they exercise their franchise. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Siddham public meeting at Tangutur in the Kondapi assembly constituency, to seek votes in support of Ongole MP candidate Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audipulapu Suresh, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the public meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the elections are not to choose the MP and MLA, but to decide whether the welfare programs introduced in the YSRCP government to continue or not, and to opt for the future of the poor. He warned that voting for Chandrababu Naidu is nothing but awakening the Chandramukhi, which feasts on the people's blood. He compared his 58-month chief ministership against the 14-year chief ministership of Chandrababu Naidu in providing employment, empowerment of farmers, development activities, and other sectors.

He said that he provided 3.21 lakhs of jobs for youth, input subsidies, 9 hours of quality electricity in the daytime, crop insurance, various services at Raitu Bharosa Kendras for farmers, and claimed to construct 15000 village and ward secretariats, 11000 village and ward clinics, 11000 Raitu Bharosa Kendras, 17 new medical colleges, 4 new seaports, 10 fishing arbours and 6 fish landing centres as part of the development. He said that he brought surface water to address the Uddanam crisis, water through the Veligonda project for the Prakasam district, extending airports, sped up works of Bhogapuram airport, 3 industrial corridors, 10 industrial nodes, and supporting MSMEs and self-employment opportunities through various programs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in his rule, many families can break their shackles of poverty, and students from poor families are receiving the opportunity to study in English Medium, in advanced classrooms, and being trained for TOEFL from 3rd class, and have content support from Byju’s in Tabs. He said that with the fee reimbursement, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena programs, the students are able to attend courses in foreign universities also.

The chief minister alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is trying to accuse him of the failure in the distribution of pensions in time, and suffering the beneficiaries subjected to. He said that he provided economic, educational, social, political and gender empowerment to the women by bringing revolutionary programs. He said that he transferred Rs 2.70 lakh crores into the accounts of the beneficiaries under various schemes by pressing the buttons. He said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to implement a waiver of agriculture loans, bring special category status and other promises made in the Manifesto 2014, drafted with the BJP and Janasena parties. He warned the public to believe the same parties joined hands against him and asked them to vote for YSRCP to continue the welfare programs and development.