Tollywood director Trinadha Rao's father passes away

Tollywood director Trinadha Rao Nakkina mourns the loss of his father, who passed away due to old age-related illnesses. The atmosphere in their home is heavy with sorrow as they prepare for his father's final rites, which are scheduled to take place in Anakapalle tomorrow.

Upon learning of this heartbreaking news, actor Sandeep Kishan and producer Rajesh Danda have pledged their support to Trinadha Rao, expressing their condolences and standing by his side during this difficult time.

Across social media platforms, an outpouring of sympathy and support has emerged from numerous celebrities and fans, offering words of comfort and solidarity to Trinadha Rao and his family as they navigate through their grief.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina's career as a director began with the heartwarming film ‘Priyathama Neevachata Kusalama.’ Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with his storytelling skills and directorial vision. His notable works include the popular film ‘Cinema Choopistha Mava,’ which gained acclaim in 2015, as well as collaborations with leading actors such as Nani, Ram, and Ravi Teja in films like ‘Nenu Local,’ ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame,’ and ‘Dhamaka’ respectively.

Trinadha Rao is working on a film starring Sandeep Kishan. Additionally, he has ventured into film production, for which the details will be out soon.