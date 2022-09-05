TDP using Teachers' Day to gain political mileage, flays Botcha

Vijayawada: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on the TDP for instigating teachers on the Teachers Day.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party Central office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Minister said while the State government has been celebrating Teachers Day in a big way with the Chief Minister felicitating 176 teachers, the TDP was resorting to false campaign and instigating teachers against the government. He said that the TDP stoop down to such a level that the party has been using even the Teachers Day to gain political mileage.

The Minister said that the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu can highlight the benefits provided to teachers during the TDP regime. He said it is shameful on the part of the TDP to belittle teachers on Teachers Day. He questioned the TDP if it has made any reforms in education sector during its regime.

He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy brought in revolutionary changes in education sector. He pointed out that schools were being developed under Nadu-Nedu progrmme and digitalisation was being introduced in schools.

Referring to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the Minister said that the State government is committed to solve the issue and a study is going on.

The government is considering introducing Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) and the State government is discussing with employees on this issue as per the direction of the Chief Minister.