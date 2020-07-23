TDP will fund for education of rape victim, a 16 year girl: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the victimised minor Dalit girl, who was kidnapped and gang-raped at Rajahmundry in the Godavari recently. The party chief N Chandrababu Naidu assured that the TDP will take care of the education of the girl.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to adopt the 16-year-old girl and give her a good education on behalf of the party. The TDP fact-finding committee consisting of former Ministers and MLAs has returned after a visit to the town and submitted its report to the party chief. The committee called on the girl's family and conveyed their solidarity.

The party supremo expressed shock when the leaders narrated to him about the deteriorated condition of the innocent girl. He immediately announced the cash assistance. As the girl studied up to 10th class, the TDP chief announced that their party would take care of her future education. There was a strong need to create confidence in the girl, Chandrababu Naidu added.

He asked the party leaders to strongly agitate against such atrocities and assure the victims that the TDP would stand like a rock of support to them in their hour of need. The society has a responsibility to mould the victim girl into a great citizen who would carry on her fight against such injustices.