TDP winning Darsi Nagar Panchayat surprises YSRCP

Darsi: YSRCP leaders and cadre were surprised by the election result of Darsi Nagar Panchayat released on Wednesday.

The Telugu Desam Party leaders executed the perfect plan to gain the Nagar Panchayat amid the disputes between the YSRCP increased day by day, before the election.

Darsi has become the disputed region for the YSRCP leaders after the general elections in 2019. Though the Darsi former MLA Sidda Raghavarao was against contesting as the Ongole MP candidate, the TDP had fielded him opposite Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and fielded Kadiri Baburao amid many concerns.

Maddisetty Venugopal won the Assembly constituency on behalf of the YSRCP just like a cakewalk with the support of the Buchepalli family.

However, disputes started to arise soon between the MLA Maddisetty Venugopal and former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad, and they utilised all chances to overpower each other. The YSRCP tried to make a pact between them by offering the ZP chairperson post to Sivaprasad's mother Buchepalli Venkayamma, but the egos didn't settle as they tried to get an official statement from the party that their candidate is the chairman candidate for the Nagar Panchayat.

Meanwhile, the TDP started to play subtle and gathered the support of party middle level leaders. The Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Maha Padayatra witnessed tremendous support from the TDP workers in the places it was going through and ignited the hope on future in the party cadre in the other places. The result was, TDP won 13 of the 20 wards while the YSRCP limited its position with 7 wards.

In the results announced on Wednesday, Narapasetty Picchaiah, Ittadi Suneetha, Garnepudi Stephen, Pasupuleti Seshamma, Nakka Chandra, Battula Tirupataiah, Battula Padma, Kalluri Maheswari, Panyam Valli Babu, Talari Kotaiah, Narapasetty Dhanalakshmi, DaramNagaveni and Kanakam Malleswari won from the TDP while Jagannatham Mohan Babu, Vemireddy Chennareddy, TulluruBaburao, VennapusaNarayanamma, Avula Jyothi, Mohan Reddy and Yanamala Saraswati from YSRCP.

The TDP leaders Narapasetty Paparao and Pamidi Ramesh and others participated in the celebrations with the winning ward members at the party office, as the brother of Paparao, Narapasetty Picchaih became the probable candidate for chairman post from the party.