TDP women wing tries to besiege Kodali Nani's residence in Gudivada, arrested

Telugu Desam Party women wing tried to besiege former minister Kodali Nani's house for allegedly making demeaning remarks against women. However, police stopped the women who tried to besiege Nani's house in Gudivada in the Krishna district, which led to tension.



As a result, the women had an altercation with the police and staged a protest on the road against the YSRCP government and Kodali Nani. They raised slogans against Kodali Nani demanding apologies from him.

As the situation became tense, the police shifted the protestors to the police station. Gudivada TDP in-charge Ravi Venkateswara Rao and many other leaders were arrested by the police.