TDP workers staged protest demanding release of Nara Lokesh

Highlights

Tension prevailed on the Krishna Karakatta in Thotlavallur mandal of Krishna district when TDP functionaries were staging a protest against the arrest...

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed on the Krishna Karakatta in Thotlavallur Mandal of Krishna district when TDP functionaries were staging a protest against the arrest of Nara Lokesh.

The district police arrested Nara Lokesh near Benz circle when he visited the Deeksha and expressed solidarity to Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan. The police arrested Lokesh and shifted to his police station in Thotlavallur.

The TDP functionaries and supporters staged a protest in the evening on Karakatta in the same MandalMandal. When the vehicle of YSRCP leader and Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar was passing on the road, the TDP supporters expressed ire and tried to stop the vehicle. It led to scuffles between the supporters of TDP and YSRCP. But, the alert police pacified the two sides. The TDP workers demanded the release of Nara Lokesh, the TDP general secretary.

