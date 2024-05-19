TDP, YSRCP cadre clueless over poll outcome

Vizianagaram : The cadre of both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP are still unable to decide which way the result going to be in Vizianagaram Assembly constituency. Even after five days of polling, they are not in a position to assess their voting pattern and come to a conclusion.

Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, who defeated TDP candidate P Aditi Gajapathi in 2019 has once again contested from YSRCP and the same Aditi is taking on him as TDP-led alliance candidate.

In fact, Veerabhadra Swamy, after winning in 2019 elections started working on beautification of city and widening of roads, developing of parks and all-round facelift of the city. Now he is very confident of favourable result as he believes that people will recognise his services and re-elect him to develop the city to next level.

But on the other hand, Aditi Gajapathi Raju, daughter of former Union minister and senior TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, is pinning hopes on some sympathy from people as she was defeated in 2019 elections. She appealed to the people to support her for impeccable record, honesty and transparency in governance personified by his father. She toured every nook and corner of the city and sought support of people. The Vizianagaram Assembly constituency has the city and rural mandal with of 2.31 lakh votes and in 2019, Swamy won with a majority of 6,400 votes.

YSRCP candidate Swamy calculates that people of 49 wards out of 50 wards in the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation will support him as they are in YSRP kitty.

However, Aditi is also expecting the support of people and Jana Sena, some BJP votes will sway the outcome in her favour. All these calculations are positive signs for TDP which is expecting that Aditi will step in Assembly for first time.