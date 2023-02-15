TDP's ambition is better welfare: Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu criticised that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime is not a welfare regime, but it is an exploitative one. On his way to Jaggampeta on Wednesday, he addressed thousands of activists in Gokavaram. Ex-MLA Jyothula Nehru accompanied him. Naidu promised the public to end fraudulent welfare in the State and provide real and better welfare to all. He lashed out that people are being robbed by imposing 48 types of taxes, including garbage tax. He said that Jagan, who destroyed the Polavaram project and capital Amaravati for his selfishness, has put the future of the people of the State in great danger.

The TDP chief said that Jagan cannot be forgiven for making the future of the youth questionable. It is a shame to lay the foundation stone for the Kadapa Steel Plant again and again, he added.

He said that his responsibility has increased as the people want his party to come back to power for the future of their children. Stating that TDP is ready to face elections at any moment, he requested people to stand by him and reverse Jagan's rule.

locals and party leaders and cadre gave a warm welcome to Chandrababu, who travelled to Gokavaram via Madhurapudi, Burugupudi, Korukonda and Gummalladoddi. He will tour and conduct a roadshow in joint East Godavari district for three days as part of 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme.

Meanwhile, a minor accident took place when Chandrababu's convoy was going through Burugupudi village after leaving aiport. Naidu's car was hit by another car in the convoy, giving a dent to the bumper of Naidu's car. The party leaders claimed that no one was troubled by this incident.