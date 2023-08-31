TDP’s manifesto to be released on this auspicious day

Amaravati: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the manifesto of the Telugu Desam Party will be released on Dussehra. Rakhi Poornami celebrations were held at NTR Bhavan, TDP office in Mangalagiri. On this occasion, Chandrababu discussed many things. Chandrababu said that Telugu Desam Party has taken many programmes for the welfare of women. He said that his party gives priority to women's development in the manifesto as well.



Chandrababu promised that he will support the women. He reminded that cylinders were given under the Deepam scheme so that women should not struggle. He expressed confidence that the Mahashakti scheme will help the future of women.

He made it clear that he is always working to stabilize women financially. The election manifesto will be released in the presence of women on Dussehra day.

Chandrababu said that Telugu Desam Party's aim is to empower women. He said that if NTR gave self-respect, he gave self-confidence. They want to resolve that the Telugu Desam Party will win. Chandrababu clarified that the current charges will be increased in the coming days.

He promised to implement the promises given in the manifesto as soon as he came to power. When the TDP comes to power, they will finance the education of all the children in the name of salutation to the mother. If there are any number of children in the house, Rs.15 thousand will be given to all of them annually. Mahashakti program has been undertaken for women. He said that they will give 3 gas cylinders free of cost to poor families every year. If necessary, they are ready to give another cylinder also for free.

TDP chief Chandrababu said that the first phase of the manifesto is already being taken to the people.