Teacher transforms school which once was on the verge of closure

Kurnool : Once a school with only two students and place for drunkards during nights was on the verge of closure. But that was past. Now this school in Jeevaralmala Tanda (JM Tanda), 5 km away from Pattikonda, became a learning place for children of nearby areas. Thanks to the teacher Kalyani Kumari.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kalyani Kumari from Kurnool, said that she was from Alur in Kurnool and her father is a health assistant and mother Lakshmi Devi is a home maker. She completed B Sc and B Ed in Adoni and after marriage, appeared for DSC and her first posting was in 2010 as a teacher at Nagarakanvi Primary School in Holagunda mandal.



Later in 2017, she was posted in MPP School in Jeevaralmala Tanda (JM Tanda).

Kalyani said there were 14 children in the attendance register and only two attend the school, from a village with about 600 people. School premises were filled with bushes and people used to drink in the premises. With the help from parents, she cleaned school premises. Along with mandal education officer, she went door-to-door and asked the locals to send their wards to school. None responded except two children. Kalyani used to go to school on time for their sake.

Later, she started showing videos on laptop to the two students, which raised interest among others. The result, students’ strength increased to 10 in the next academic year. Next year the number rose to 34 and in 2024, this number will reach 43, she hoped.



Along with lessons, students were given training to qualify entrance exams of Gurukuls and Navodaya schools. Through this training, 23 students got seats in Gurukul School and one in Navodaya School till date.



Kalyani said that they will celebrate students’ birthdays under the title ‘Deerghayushman Bhava’. She said she bought mosquito nets for Anganwadi schools and books for poor children. After seeing all this, parents and others changed and drinking alcohol in school premises was also stopped.



Recognising Kalyani’s services, the State government presented Pratibha Puraskar and Uttam Upadhyay Award to her.

