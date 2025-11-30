Teachers’ Badminton tourney begins

Vijayawada: As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, the 50th AP College Teachers’ Badminton Tournament commenced on Saturday. The inaugural ceremony was held at Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Women’s College, Vijayawada. Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramjee launched the tournament. Badminton Association President M Veerabhadra Rao, Siddhartha College Principals Dr Meka Rameshand and Dr Padmaja, former Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Dr P Ankamma Chowdary, and several others participated in the event.

The second-day matches and the prize distribution ceremony will take place on Sunday at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College. Teaching staff from university-affiliated medical, dental, pharmacy, engineering, agriculture, law, physical education, arts, and science colleges across the state are taking part in the competitions.

The tournament features Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Veteran Doubles (45–55 years), Super Veteran Doubles (55+ years), and Mixed Doubles categories. Winners will receive prizes on Sunday evening.