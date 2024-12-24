Teachings of Jesus serve as guiding light for humanity: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar observed that the teachings of Jesus Christ – embodying love, compassion and sacrifice, serve as a guiding light for humanity.

Speaking at a pre-Christmas high tea celebration on Mon-day, he expressed his heartfelt Christmas greetings to all and highlighted that Jesus’ path is one of kindness and love.

Organised by the district’s Christian and Muslim Minority Welfare Department, the event took place at the Collec-torate’s conference hall. District Revenue Officer Narasim-hulu, church pastors and numerous Christian community members attended the festive gathering.

Speaking at the event, the Collector acknowledged the State government’s initiatives for the welfare of Christian minorities, including scholarships, honorariums for pastors and funds for church repairs. Additionally, he assured that land issues for cemeteries would be resolved promptly. Encouraging parents to utilise the government’s support programmes, he said, “Children must be educated well with the help of scholarships provided by the Central and state governments.” During the celebration, the Collector joined attendees in cutting a Christmas cake, sharing it with children and community members in a gesture of unity and joy. Pastors presented the Collector with a Bible as a token of grati-tude.

District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu remarked that the path of truth, as shown by Jesus Christ, is filled with com-passion, love and peace. Several pastors and representa-tives spoke, emphasising Jesus’ selfless sacrifice for hu-manity and his message of spreading love and peace across the world. Cultural programmes performed during the event delighted the participants, adding a vibrant touch to the occasion. District Minority Corporation CEO Haranath Reddy, Chris-tian community representatives like Solomon Raju, Daniel Babu, Veda Naidu and Aril Arasu among others actively participated.