Techfleet 2K 22 concludes

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College Artificial Intelligence branch Students have developed a new web portal using Artificial Intelligence and presented Android application to the society.

The college Information Technology (IT) Department has organised two-day i.e., on May 7 and 8, national level technical symposium in the name of Techfleet 2K 22. In this 12-hour symposium competition, students have to develop a new web portal or android application called -tech thon.

Second year Artificial Intelligence and Data Science branch students G Narasimha Reddy, A Venkata Lakshmi Sravani, N Renusatwika and N Rajesh won first prize, who developed 'Education Web portal'.

Second year Computer Science students T Sesadri, YJSSD Balaji, Neelesh, Tarak and Sweta won second prize. They developed android application, which detects holes, speed breakers and any obstacles on the road and alerts the vehicle moving towards them to prevent accidents.

Special appreciation prize won by Vasavi Engineering College, Tadepalligudem students led by T Rajesh. They developed' 'solar based boat', which automatically turns to use diesel engine if sun rays are not available.

After distributing prizes to the winners, College Principal Dr M Jagapatiraju appreciated the students for developing societal need applications with latest technology within a short time.

College secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju, IT department head Dr Bh V K Ramakrishnam Raju, Dr I Hemalatha, Dr K Kishore Raju and other faculty congratulated the students.