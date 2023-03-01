'Technology needs to be developed to benefit people'

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Technology may die in textbooks, classrooms and laboratories if not developed further for the benefit of common people, stated Dr Mukhesh Tripathi, Director of AIIMS- Mangalagiri, after inaugurating National Science Day at SRM-AP here on Tuesday.





Addressing the students, he elaborated on how research should be made applicable to advancing humankind. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, after welcoming the gathering, requested Dr Mukhesh to establish a Centre of Excellence for AI in Drug Development at SRM-AP. Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences also spoke.





The second SRM-AP Science Exhibition Competition (SRM AP-SEC) and a tour of the research laboratories were held as part of the celebrations. Over 200 students from the neighbouring schools participated in National Science Day celebrations and around 43 exhibits were displayed at SRM AP-SEC. Nalanda Vidya Niketan and GEMS school won first place in senior school category and junior school category of the exhibition competition respectively. The winners were awarded mementos and certificates at the end of the ceremony.





Global Science for Global Wellbeing is the theme of this year's National Science Day as it indicates the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues in a global context which has a bearing upon global well-being.



