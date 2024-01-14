  • Menu
Teen triumphs over severe abdominal condition

A team of doctors with the patient at Medicover Hospitals in Visakhapatnam
In a medical breakthrough, a 15-year-old girl from Odisha was recovered from a distressing abdominal ailment.

Visakhapatnam: In a medical breakthrough, a 15-year-old girl from Odisha was recovered from a distressing abdominal ailment. Under the supervision of Dr Nistala Srinivas, a gastroenterologist at Medicover Hospitals, a comprehensive examination revealed acute chronic pancreatitis with a pancreatic pseudocyst.

Swift action was taken to treat the patient and an endoscopic ultrasound guided with cystogastrostomy followed by ERCP with pancreatic duct stenting was performed.

The medical intervention brought respite to the patient who suffered from abdominal pain for several months.

Post the surgical procedure, the patient recovered completely and showed remarkable weight gain as well.

