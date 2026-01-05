Telangana Governor visits INS Himgiri

Visakhapatnam: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited Indian Naval Ship (INS) Himgiri, the indigenously built advanced stealth frigate of the Eastern Fleet and a Kalvari Class Submarine in Visakhapatnam. During his time onboard the frontline platforms, the Governor was briefed on the unit’s sophisticated multi-mission capabilities, cutting-edge stealth design and its integrated advanced combat systems to conduct effective maritime surveillance and maintain a dominant presence across the full spectrum of modern maritime warfare. The Governor was apprised of the extensive use of indigenous technologies in the Indian Navy, a significant milestone that reflects India’s maturing prowess in design and production of war platforms. This focus on ‘Aatmanirbharta’ underscored the Indian Navy's commitment towards building a future-ready force through domestic innovation and industrial partnership.

The visit on January 3 (Saturday) served to highlight the growing synergy between state government leadership and the nation's maritime defence forces, showcasing the pinnacle of Indian naval engineering. During the visit, the Telangana Governor expressed his deep appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and the Eastern Fleet. He lauded their unwavering dedication to maintaining persistent maritime surveillance and their success in safeguarding the nation’s strategic interests within the vital Indo-Pacific region.